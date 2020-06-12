Kenneth E. Coop
Kenneth E. Coop

Urbandale - Kenneth Earl Coop died on June 9, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in Des Moines. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, June 18, at Evergreen Cemetery in Fairfield. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave condolences and view a complete obituary for Kenny.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
