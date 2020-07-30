Kenneth Gordon



Swan - Kenneth Gordon of Swan Iowa passed away Saturday July 25, 2020 at Good Samaritan. Urn burial will be determined at a later date at Swan Cemetery. Kenny was born in Des Moines on May 11, 1933, lived in Swan growing up and graduated Hartford High School in 1950. Kenny was a Korean War Navy Vet, married for 61 years to Grace DeJoode of Runnells, a Jack of All Trades, self-employed and a retired Runnells rural mail carrier. He has been disabled for the past 15 years. Kenny was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Hazel Gordon, and his brothers Ron and Gene. He leaves behind siblings Nancy Reeves, Sterling, Nebraska, Renee Gordon, Anacondas, Washington and Ted Gordon, Swan, Iowa. Also, his sons David, Scottsdale, Arizona and Duane, Swan, Iowa and grandchildren Sean Gordon, Pleasantville, Iowa and Ashlee Humphreys, Evanston, Illinois. Kenny was a friend to many, father, brother and husband.









