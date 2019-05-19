|
|
Kenneth Holm
Des Moines - Des Moines - Kenneth Eugene Holm passed away May 15, 2019. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 3rd, 1946 to RoseMarie and William Holm. Kenny graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1964. He joined the Marine Corps in May 1969 and served in Camp Pendleton, California. Kenny was an avid NASCAR fan and spent a lot of time at bible study. Kenny had a huge love for animals and his four legged buddy, Mandy. He owned Holm's Radiator for many years before retiring.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Pat; daughter from previous marriage, Marti Holm, his grandchildren, Amanda Johnson, Marti Kay and Maddison Sanford and great grandchildren, Valicia, Adrian Mesta, Nickolas and Anthony Johnson, DeAngelo, Malachria and Massiah Hutchison; Pat's children, Tami Costello, Jodi (Todd) Neumann, and Jami (Ray) Mays; his step-grandchildren, Chad, (Ashley), Jordan, Shelby, Mackenzie Costello and, Tyler, Nicholas and Rachel Neumann, and Riley and Regan Mays; his step great grandchildren, Cayne, Camden and Avery Costello as well as one on the way; his sisters Barbara (Gary) Groffredi and Beverly (Tom) Jarshaw and several nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 3820 SW 9th Street in Des Moines. Family will greet friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Kenny will be laid to rest with military honors at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019