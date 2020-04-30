Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Johnson Obituary
Kenneth Johnson

Des Moines, IA - Kenneth E. Johnson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born May 8, 1934 in Truro, Iowa. Ken has donated his body to the University of Iowa.

Ken was a Korean War Veteran and a retired Postal employee of 34 years. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Veda (Garrison) Johnson; four brothers - Robert, Doyle, Roland, and Herb; sister, Edith Mease; his wife, Shirley (Miller) Johnson; and also his longtime companion of 20 years Gloria Burns. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Brett (Rhonna); daughter, Darci Johnson; grandchildren, Haley, Dalton (Brooke), Gaige, and Teagan. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated. No donations, please. Memorial services are pending at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -