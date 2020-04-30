|
|
Kenneth Johnson
Des Moines, IA - Kenneth E. Johnson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born May 8, 1934 in Truro, Iowa. Ken has donated his body to the University of Iowa.
Ken was a Korean War Veteran and a retired Postal employee of 34 years. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Veda (Garrison) Johnson; four brothers - Robert, Doyle, Roland, and Herb; sister, Edith Mease; his wife, Shirley (Miller) Johnson; and also his longtime companion of 20 years Gloria Burns. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Brett (Rhonna); daughter, Darci Johnson; grandchildren, Haley, Dalton (Brooke), Gaige, and Teagan. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated. No donations, please. Memorial services are pending at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020