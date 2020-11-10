Kenneth Lawson
Urbandale - Kenneth Karl Lawson, 96, of Urbandale, passed away at Bishop Drumm on November 6, 2020. Ken was born in Lineville, IA to Burl and Gladys (Duncan) Lawson on May 26, 1924. The family relocated to West Moines, where Ken attended Valley High School and graduated in 1942. Ken then served for 19 months on the USS Zellers as a First Class Seaman in the US Navy in WWII. In 1952, Ken went to work for The United States Postal Service where he worked for over 30 years as a postal carrier until his retirement in 1985. It was his hard work that put both of his sons through college. Ken was a dedicated husband, father, and worker. He was a proud member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Lyle B. Lawson. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Ruth (Gutzmer) Lawson; sons, Mark (Mindy) Lawson and Bob (Heidi) Lawson; and grandchildren, Kyndra, Tazshma, Amara, Maia, and Kaili.
A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00am. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you not attend in person. To watch a livestream of the service or to leave online condolences, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
and click on Ken's obituary.