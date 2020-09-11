Kenneth LeRoy Horn
West Des Moines - Kenneth (Ken) Horn, 97, passed away September 5, 2020. He was born in Elmo, MO to Addie (Perigo) and Guy Horn. After graduating from high school, Ken join the Navy during WWII and was assigned to a submarine in the Pacific fleet. This lead him to a career in HVAC where he owned and operated Wycoff-Horn for many years. He later worked for Dahl Sheet Metal in Van Meter until his retirement in the 80's. He lived in Arizona for many years and later moved to Florida.
Ken was a generous, caring, loyal and an amazing person. Throughout his life, he enjoyed woodworking, remodeling and gained great satisfaction from passing on his building expertise. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League and one of their former Presidents.
He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Karen Patch, Martha Sterns and Becca (Bill) Whiteley; his grandchildren, Kate (Brian Hutzel) Patch, Ryan (Kara) Patch, Allison (Eric) Lambert, Meggan Whiteley, and Devin (Sarah) Whiteley; 9 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Ken was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian in 1960, his second wife, Shirley in 1976; and his companion, Arvella Dick in 2020; his daughters, Linda Shipman and Marjorie Horn; and great-grandson, Luke Whiteley.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.