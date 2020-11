Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Marquis, 72, passed away November 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, mother, sister, 3 daughters, son, 2 step sons, step daughter, 19 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, and other loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at First Assembly of God church in Indianola, Iowa.









