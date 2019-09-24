|
Kenneth Pollack
West Des Moines - Kenneth Pollack, 60, of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away on September 21, 2019, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines following a 5-year battle with Multiple Myeloma, with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordon Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Church of Hope or Shell Lake Arts Center, online donations at, shelllakeartscenter.org or mail to POB 315 Shell Lake, Wisconsin 54871.
Kenneth Lawrence Pollack was born on January 16, 1959 in Mineola, New York: he was the son of Richard and Joan (McLinskey) Pollack. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Chicago in 1981, Medical Doctor Degree from the University of Illinois in 1985, and completed his residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Iowa in 1989. On June 8, 1985, Kenneth was united in marriage to Janene Larson in Rockford, Illinois. They moved to West Des Moines, Iowa in 1994 and were blessed with 5 wonderful children. Ken loved to play music, spend time at his lake home in Hayward, Wisconsin and always enjoyed reading and learning. He worked at Des Moines Orthopedic Surgeons where he ran a pain Management Clinic for about 15 years. Ken was a Member of Lutheran Church of Hope for 25 years.
Left to cherish Kens memory is his wife of 34 years, Janene, children, Lauren (Andrew) Holomb of Boston, Tessa (Gabe) Lancaster of Iowa City, Graham (Becca) Pollack Of Indianapolis, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Pollack of Colorado Springs, and Grace Pollack of West Des Moines, grandchildren Finnegan, Archer, and Reese, siblings, Karen (Pete) Neuman and Gary Pollack.
In death Kenneth rejoins his parents Joan and Richard and sister Gwen.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019