Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Kenneth Potts Obituary
Des Moines - Kenneth John Potts, 82, passed away April 4, 2020. He was born September 16, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa to parents, Kenneth A. and Dottie M. (Whitman) Potts. On September 5, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Evelyn J. Ives in Des Moines, where they made their home and raised their three sons, Steven, Jeffrey and Paul. He worked for the City of Des Moines for 20 plus years before he retired.

Kenny enjoyed fishing with his brothers-in-law, his dogs, watching horse racing and betting on horse number 3. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Steven (Linda) Potts, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Potts and Paul (Jacquie) Potts; grandchildren, Tyler Coughlon, Jessica Potts, Brittany Potts, Marisa Potts, Brooklyn Potts and Haylie Potts; and his great granddaughter, Peyton Phelan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

At this time, cremation rites will be accorded and burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
