Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Windsor United Methodist Church,
6222 University Avenue
Des Moines,, IA
Kenneth R. Soady

Kenneth R. Soady

Des Moines, IA - Kenneth Richard Soady, 64, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. He is survived by his children, Amanda (Cory) LeVan, Adam Soady, and Hailey Soady (Michael Hammer), and many other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service with military honors will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Windsor United Methodist Church, 6222 University Avenue, Des Moines, with a reception to follow. Cremation will occur after the funeral. Burial of the urn will be at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois at a later date. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 3, 2019
