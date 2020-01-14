Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Avenue Christian Church
3219 SW 9th St,
Des Moines, IA
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Park Avenue Christian Church
3219 SW 9th St
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines - Kenneth E. Timmons, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2020 at the Prairie Hills in Des Moines. A funeral will be held on Thur. Jan. 16th at 11 am at the Park Avenue Christian Church, 3219 SW 9th St, Des Moines. The family will greet friends from 10 am until service time. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Linda (Steve) Aherns of Omaha, a son, Steve (Elayne) Timmons of Georgetown, TX, 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia, parents and 4 siblings. Memorials may be directed to the church or Operation Homefront.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
