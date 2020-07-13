Kenneth W. CleggWest Des Moines - Kenneth W. "Ken" Clegg passed peacefully after a long and well-lived life in the early morning of July 10, 2020, just two days before his 102nd birthday. Ken was born in Valley Junction, IA to Edward F. "Ted" Clegg and Grace L. (Kilmer) Clegg on July 12, 1918. Eight days later his father shipped to France with the U.S. Army to fight in WWI.Ken graduated from Valley High School in Valley Junction, IA in January 1937 and later studied at Drake University in Des Moines, IA. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1942 serving in the Pacific theater where he fought in the Aleutians, Kwajalein, Philippines and Okinawa. He was in the first wave of all four invasions. He was honorably discharged on October 17, 1945 and returned home to what is now West Des Moines. IA.Shortly after returning home he met and married the love of his life; Norma Jean Tucker of Couch, MO. They were united in marriage on New Year's Eve 1946. To that union were born sons, Terry (1949) and Tom (1961). The couple made their home for a few years in Grand Rapids, MN before returning to West Des Moines for the rest of their lives.Always good with his hands Ken built a life-long career in the mechanical service and manufacturing industry with the Western Tool Company which soon became part of the AMF Corporation. He retired in 1983. A love of the outdoors marked his life with passions for hunting, fishing, golf, skeet, trap and target shooting.Ken and Norma deeply enjoyed their retirement and grandparent years spending many winters in Sedona, AZ. This New Year's Eve would have been their 74th wedding anniversary. Largely a private man he made his profession of faith in Christ at age 87.He is survived by his wife, Norma; son, Terry; granddaughter, Emilie Bohn (Dustin); great-granddaughter, Kendrie Lu; great-grandson, Deklan Kenneth; as well as son, Tom (Jodi); granddaughters, Chelsea Wilde (Ace) and Lindsey Norine (Carter); great-granddaughter, Vera Lou; and great-grandson, Barrett Joseph. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Ouelette, and niece, Janice McLaughin.Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel. Burial with military rites will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA. All are welcome.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum 7105 NW 70th Avenue, Johnston, IA 50131 or by calling 515-252-4531.