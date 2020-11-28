Kenneth W. Langer
Des Moines - Kenneth Wesley Langer, age 100, died at Scottish Rite Park, Des Moines, Iowa on November 26, 2020.
Ken was born the son of Ed and Alma Langer of Denison, IA. November 20, 1920. He graduated from Denison High School, in 1938, and was Iowa State FFA President 1939-1940, during which time he won the American Farmer award. In 1942, after graduating from Iowa State University in Agricultural Economics, he enlisted in the United States Army at Ft Leonard Wood, Missouri. Following his honorable discharge from the army, Ken became a staff member of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation in Des Moines for 40 years. This tenure was interrupted one year, Ken earned his master's degree in Economics at Wisconsin University in 1950.
Ken was active in his church, First United Methodist Church, in Des Moines; a long-time member of the American Legion and a former member of the Golden K Kiwanis. He enjoyed playing golf, travelling, attending Elder-hostels and numerous trips to North Dakota to visit his son and grandchildren. He was an avid bridge player, a passionate sports fan, with his favorite teams being the ISU Cyclones and Chicago Cubs, who he finally got to watch win the world Series in 2016. He also enjoyed managing the family farm in Crawford County, Denison, Iowa. Ken was an accomplished after dinner speaker, giving a speech in every county in the State of Iowa.
In September 1949, Ken married Elaine Scarcliff. They had two adopted children, daughter Linda and son William (Bill).
Ken is survived by his son, Bill (Sheri) of Perth, ND; grandson Matthew (Kayla) Langer, Lincoln, ND and Melissa (Brad) Carson of Bismarck, ND. Five great grandsons, Michael Carson, Lucas Langer, Harvey Carson, Brayden Langer and Waylon Carson. Also surviving is his brother, John Langer, Denison, IA, a niece, 2 nephews and a son-in-law.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine in 2002, his daughter, Linda Cook, in 2016,his parents and 2 sisters.
Ken's funeral will be 11:00am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines, with military honors.
Please view the service Livestream just prior to service time at www.ilescares.com
A link will be shared at the top of his obituary.