Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wadle


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wadle Obituary
Kenneth Wadle

Des Moines - Kenneth Wadle, 92, of Des Moines passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice surrounded by his family.

Kenneth Vincent Wadle was born on February 23, 1927 in Melcher, Iowa; he was the son of William and Mary(Bauer) Wadle. Ken attended school in the Melcher School district graduating with the class of 1945. Kenneth served his Country Honorably in the United States Army. On May 5, 1951 Kenneth was united in marriage to Charlotte Knight at Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa, where they made their forever home and raised their children. He had worked for Solar Aircraft for a few years and then worked for the United States Postal Service retiring in 1987. He was a member of American Legion Post #659 Bellizzi McCrea, Isaac Walton League and Retired Postal Workers. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, football, Chicago Bears, and watching his son Marty coach.

Left to cherish Kenneth's memory are his children, Clark (Patricia) Wadle of Clarion, Iowa, Rory( Shelley) Wadle of Ankeny, Iowa, Ellen(Brad) Moist of Des Moines, Iowa and Marty(Jill) Wadle of Algona, Iowa, grandchildren, Matthew, Patrick and Grant Wadle, Sarah(Blake) Wyckoff, Jason, Mollie, and Anthony Moist, Reece and Megan Wadle, great-grandchildren, Hannah Wadle, and Alexis and Adyn Wyckoff, siblings, Claretta Sommar, and William Wadle.

In death Kenneth rejoins his parents, William and Mary, wife, Charlotte, and infant son, Michael.

Visitation and Rosary will be from 9:30-11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 17 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now