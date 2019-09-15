|
Kenneth Wadle
Des Moines - Kenneth Wadle, 92, of Des Moines passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice surrounded by his family.
Kenneth Vincent Wadle was born on February 23, 1927 in Melcher, Iowa; he was the son of William and Mary(Bauer) Wadle. Ken attended school in the Melcher School district graduating with the class of 1945. Kenneth served his Country Honorably in the United States Army. On May 5, 1951 Kenneth was united in marriage to Charlotte Knight at Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa, where they made their forever home and raised their children. He had worked for Solar Aircraft for a few years and then worked for the United States Postal Service retiring in 1987. He was a member of American Legion Post #659 Bellizzi McCrea, Isaac Walton League and Retired Postal Workers. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, football, Chicago Bears, and watching his son Marty coach.
Left to cherish Kenneth's memory are his children, Clark (Patricia) Wadle of Clarion, Iowa, Rory( Shelley) Wadle of Ankeny, Iowa, Ellen(Brad) Moist of Des Moines, Iowa and Marty(Jill) Wadle of Algona, Iowa, grandchildren, Matthew, Patrick and Grant Wadle, Sarah(Blake) Wyckoff, Jason, Mollie, and Anthony Moist, Reece and Megan Wadle, great-grandchildren, Hannah Wadle, and Alexis and Adyn Wyckoff, siblings, Claretta Sommar, and William Wadle.
In death Kenneth rejoins his parents, William and Mary, wife, Charlotte, and infant son, Michael.
Visitation and Rosary will be from 9:30-11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 17 at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019