|
|
Kenneth "Kenny" Westergaard
Des Moines - Kenneth "Kenny" Westergaard, age 77, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
Kenny was born May 8, 1942 in Adair, Iowa to Bak and Helen (Huss) Westergaard. He worked as a computer programmer for CDS Global, and had been retired for many years. Kenny formerly attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukee. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth "Betty"; children, Kris (Gary) Dahl and Austin of Poplar Bluff MO, Kyle (Cindy) Westergaard and Jason, Brayan (Jordyn), Dayana, Johan, Kati of Grandview MO, and Eric (Tracey) Westergaard and Reece and Grace of Des Moines; brother, Neil (Kathy) Westergaard; nieces, many cousins, and close friends.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Bak and Helen Westergaard.
Cremation will occur and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020