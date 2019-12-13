|
Kenny "Kenneth" Owen Watrous
Norwalk - Kenny "Kenneth" Owen Watrous 88 yrs old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 10 at his home in Norwalk, IA surrounded by his loving family. Kenny served in the Air Force for 5 yrs. He was preceded in death by his parents Speed and Lela Watrous, brothers Pete Watrous and Bert Kissling, sisters Joan Stapes and Shirley Fitzgerald. He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Carolyn, children Russ (Stacy), Linda, Allison (Randy), Chuck (Kim), and Laurie (Michael). 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Per family wishes, his body has been cremated. Services will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, December 21 at Christian Life Assembly of God located 1 block south of Hwy 5 bypass on Fleur Dr. The family will greet friends beginning at 2pm. A private burial will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Van Meter at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Life Assembly.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019