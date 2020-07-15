1/1
Kent Bragdon
Kent Bragdon

Urbandale - Kent Edward Bragdon passed away peacefully on July 14th, 2020 surrounded by friends and family at 59 years young.

Kent attended Hoover High School and went on to graduate from the University of Iowa majoring in Business. He married the love of his life, Sandy Hanisch on September 30th, 1989. Kent had many passions, but none were more important to him then his family. He was a loving father, funny friend and an avid bicycle rider. He was loved by many and is known for his ability to instantly cheer up a room with his outgoing personality. Kent spent most of his career as a salesman at Data Business Equipment, who were his second family and most recently was awarded Employee of the Year.

Kent is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children Allie (David) Sheehan, Colby Bragdon (Brooke Felderman), his "polish daughter" Kasia Olearnik; Sister Michele Daves, Nephews Spencer and Sawyer Daves along with dozens of other family and friends.

He was greeted in heaven by his parents Dorothy Beck and George Bragdon; Stepfather Norman Beck, and grandson Allister Sheehan.

A visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Friday, July 17th at First Baptist Church, 8250 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, Iowa. A funeral service for family and close friends will precede the visitation starting at 4:00PM.

Memorial contributions can be directed towards The Pinky Swear Foundation, which provides gifts to children with cancer.

Face coverings are required for the safety of everyone.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
First Baptist Church
JUL
17
Funeral service
04:00 PM
First Baptist Church
