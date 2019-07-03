Services
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
200 South Front Street
Grant City, MO 64456
(660) 564-3388
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
200 South Front Street
Grant City, MO 64456
Kenton "Kenny" Runyon


1957 - 2019
Kenton "Kenny" Runyon Obituary
Kenton "Kenny" Runyon

Urbandale, Iowa - Kenny Runyon passed Friday, June 28th 2019 surrounded by his family at Mercy Hospice in Johnston,

Iowa, due to complications resulting from a stroke. Born in 1957 to Jake and Lou Runyon, he is survived by his father and mother, his beloved son Lucas Runyon, his stepfather Merrill Thornton, his brother Scott (Kim Baer) Runyon, his sister Suzanne (Randy) Meeks, his stepsisters Kathy (Jim) Albrecht and Amy (Todd) Siefkas and is proceeded in death by his stepbrother Greg Thornton.

A celebration of Kenny's life will be held at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City,

Missouri on Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Christian Church in Sheridan, Missouri and burial at Isadora Cemetery in Isadora, Missouri.

Donations in his name are welcomed at Mercy Hospice Johnston, Iowa via email at mercyone.org or mail to 5820 Winwood Drive, Johnston, Iowa, 50131.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 3, 2019
