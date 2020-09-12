1/1
Kermit Kenneth "Pat" Viers
Kermit Kenneth 'Pat' Viers

Des Moines - Kermit Kenneth 'Pat' Viers, age 81, passed away on September 10th, 2020 in Des Moines. Pat was born on October 1st, 1938 in Windsor Heights, IA, the son of Lester and Mildred Viers. He attended schools in Des Moines, graduating from Des Moines Tech in 1956.

Pat and Karen (Mumford) were married March 4th, 1961. Pat served in the army for two years, stationed in Germany.

Pat worked at Reed Standard Oil during high school and then in siding, creating his own business: Viers Home Improvements in later years.

Pat was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Karen; son Scott (Mari) Viers of CO; son Michael Viers of WI; daughter Kathy (Roger) Grout of MN; Grandchildren Laura Viers (John) of CO; Jerod (Lauren) Viers of AZ; Amanda Grout of IA; Andrew Grout of MN; and sister LuMay Dobbins of MO.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Mildred Viers and brother Carl Viers.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 am, Monday September 14, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church outside on the east lawn: 5723 Franklin Ave, Des Moines, masks are recommended. If guests are not able to attend the service in person, the family invites friends to join them virtually for Pat's service through the link in his obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Private family burial will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Northwest Community Center, Wesley Life Dahl Adult Day Center, or Quilts of Valor Iowa in memory of Kermit 'Pat' Viers.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
