Kersti Anne Rutledge
Urbandale - Kersti Anne Rutledge, 76, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Bickford Cottage of Urbandale. Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday, March 21st at Christ The King Catholic Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Kersti was born October 30, 1942 in Des Moines to George and Marian (Wilson) Rutledge. She was a graduate and postulant of Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the St. Louis area. Kersti was a Lay Passionist and was affiliated with the Passionist Nuns in Ellisville, MO.
Survivors include her sister, Karen (Larry McGuire) Williams; lifelong friend, Dan Pontow; two nieces, three great nieces, two great great nieces; one great nephew; and many friends. Kersti was preceded in death by her parents; step father, Alexander A. Sharp; brother-in-law, Robert Edward Williams; and nephew, Richard Edward Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Passionist Nuns 15700 Clayton Road Ellisville, MO 63011 or the Animal Rescue League. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019