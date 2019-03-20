Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kersti Rutledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kersti Anne Rutledge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kersti Anne Rutledge Obituary
Kersti Anne Rutledge

Urbandale - Kersti Anne Rutledge, 76, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Bickford Cottage of Urbandale. Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday, March 21st at Christ The King Catholic Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Kersti was born October 30, 1942 in Des Moines to George and Marian (Wilson) Rutledge. She was a graduate and postulant of Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the St. Louis area. Kersti was a Lay Passionist and was affiliated with the Passionist Nuns in Ellisville, MO.

Survivors include her sister, Karen (Larry McGuire) Williams; lifelong friend, Dan Pontow; two nieces, three great nieces, two great great nieces; one great nephew; and many friends. Kersti was preceded in death by her parents; step father, Alexander A. Sharp; brother-in-law, Robert Edward Williams; and nephew, Richard Edward Williams.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Passionist Nuns 15700 Clayton Road Ellisville, MO 63011 or the Animal Rescue League. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.