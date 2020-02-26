|
Kevin Joseph Kaiser
Des Moines - Kevin Joseph Kaiser, 60, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Kevin was born June 13, 1959 to Leo and Darlene Kaiser. He grew up in Iowa, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines. After high school he worked at Northwestern Bell phone company, then he went to DMAAC for his computer programming degree. After completing his degree, he got a good job at CDS Global and worked there for the last 25 years.
Kevin married Beverly Davis on April 23, 1994, and they just celebrated their 25th anniversary last year. Kevin had adopted four children, Dennis, Katie, Rusty and Allie.
He and his brother Keith loved watching football and had season tickets for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and would bring other family and friends to the games. He also enjoyed his dogs, riding bikes, and riding his motorcycle. He and Beverly enjoyed traveling to Jamaica and other vacations. He loved spending time with his daughters and playing with his granddaughters.
Kevin and Beverly were members of the Soteria Baptist Church since 2003. They enjoyed fellowship and Bible study groups. His service at the church included being an usher, mowing, and going on a mission trip to Africa. He was born again and baptized in 2004. Because of God's grace we have hope to spend eternity with Kevin who was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandpa.
Kevin is survived by his wife Beverly Jean Davis of Des Moines, his daughters Katie Miller (Jared), Allie Kaiser, son Rusty Kaiser, and siblings Bev Wignall (David), Keith Kaiser, Ken Kaiser (Katie), Wayne McCauley, Shaunna Fertig, as well as many nephews, nieces, three granddaughters Angela, Andrea, and Eva, and mother-in-law Shirley Davis and sister-in-law Linda Davis-Clark.
He was preceded in death by his father Leo Kaiser, mother and step-father Darlene and David McCauley, sister Jolene Lockner, and son Dennis Kaiser.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Soteria Church of West Des Moines, 3250 SE Soteria Ave. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held there on Friday from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. A private family burial will follow afterwards.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beverly Davis and Katie Miller to be distributed to a in loving memory of Kevin.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020