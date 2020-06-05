Kevin Michael Wilson
1966 - 2020
Kevin Michael Wilson

Des Moines - Kevin Michael Wilson, 53, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Private services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Iles-Westover Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com after 10:45 a.m. Monday and scroll to the bottom of Kevin's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Kevin was born September 17, 1966, in Des Moines, IA, to Ronald and Judy (Krueger) Wilson. He graduated from North High School in 1985 and served in the Iowa National Guard for one year. Kevin married Jenny Fazio on October 13, 2007, and they made their home in Des Moines where they raised his three children. He worked for Krueger Enterprises, Ron's Amoco and also as a delivery driver.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Jenny Fazio-Wilson, his children, Heather Wilson of Polk City, IA, Alexander (Amanda) Wilson and Maura Wilson, both of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Benny and Willy Yee, and Maryann and Oliver Wilson; his Mother, Judy Wilson of Des Moines, his in-laws Scott and Jackie Beck of West Des Moines; three sisters-in-law, Tina Fazio of Sioux City, IA, Angela (John) Villalobos of Watkins, MN, and Donna (Norbert Maryniak) Fazio of Urbandale; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father, Ronald Howard Wilson and his grandparents.

The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m Sunday at Westover Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
