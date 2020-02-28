|
|
Kevin Miles
Boone - Kevin Miles, age 65 of Boone, died February 26, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Services are Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone. Burial will be in the Linwood Park Cemetery.
Kevin Lawrence Miles, was born in Boone, Iowa on April 27, 1954, the son of Lawrence and Letty (Johnson) Miles.
Immediately after graduating from Boone High School in 1972, Kevin became a roadie for the Prodigy Show Band.
Since 1977, Kevin worked at the George A. Rolfes Company in Boone and has served as President of Rolfes @ Boone until his death.
He was a member of the Boone DMACC Foundation and the Grain Elevator and Processing Society.
Kevin was a proud supporter and attended games of both Boone DMACC and Iowa State University Athletics. In earlier years, he enjoyed playing slow pitch and tennis. Kevin also enjoyed playing golf, tail gating, and especially socializing with family and friends. He was very patriotic and love our country.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Letty and Lawrence.
Kevin is survived by his brother, Erik Miles and wife, Patty (Sawyer) of Cedar Rapids; his sister, Krisha Barrett of Huxley; nieces, Jenny (Tom) Gallagher of Huxley, Brita (Jacob) Oyen of Pella and Jessie (Andrew) Quandt of West Des Moines Goddaughters, Melissa (Ryan) Moorman of Boone and Jaqueline Munson of Kirkland, Washington; Kevin is also survived by his special friend and companion, Lisa Kobernusz of Boone.
Friends may call at the Augustana Lutheran Church on Sunday, from 3 until 7 p.m. where the family will be present from 5 until 7 p.m.
Visitation on Monday, will be at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Boone DMACC Foundation, Augustana Lutheran Church, or to the family.
Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com
The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020