Kim Crase Walton
Winterset - Kim Crase Walton, 59, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, January 30, at New Bridge Church in Winterset. Burial will be at the Winterset Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a later designation. A full obituary and online condolences can be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020