Kim Renée Bailey
Le Mars - Kim Renée Bailey, 62, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Touchstone Living Center in Sioux City, Iowa. There will be a Celebration of Life for Kim and burial at IOOF Cemetery in Indianola, Iowa, at a later date when concerns and precautions over COVID-19 have lifted.
Kim was born July 24, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of C. Stanley and Vera (Raible) Bailey. She moved with her family to Iowa when she was 5 years old, first settling in Chariton and then later moving to Indianola. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she was confirmed in 1973 by Rev. R. E. Comnick. Kim loved Christian music from an early age, and she took organ lessons for several years; one of the sweetest sounds in her family home was the beautiful music she played on her organ. After her father passed away, Kim and her mother moved to Fairfield, Iowa, where she continued her education, graduating from Fairfield High School in 1975. She later moved to Boone, Iowa, and worked for her big brother, Dr. Charles Bailey, in his optometric practice. Kim began wearing glasses when she was just 2 years old, so working in an eye doctor's office was especially meaningful to her. Relocating to Florida in 1981, Kim was first employed at McDonald's where she was known and loved by her customers for her ready smile and speedy service. She later worked as a checker at the Publix Grocery Store where she was recognized with an award for being their fastest scanner! This was a big honor for Kim, and her family and friends were so proud of her! After her mother's passing, Kim moved back to Iowa to be closer to her family, first living in Ames, and then finally moving to Le Mars, where she resided for the past 18 years. Throughout her life, Kim struggled to overcome many challenges, but she always rose to the occasion, and one of the happiest days of her life was when she was able to move into her own apartment and live independently. She worked for the past several years as a Peer Support Specialist at The Meeting Place in Le Mars, offering help and encouragement to others as they worked through their individual challenges.
Kim is survived by her brother, Charles (Joyce) Bailey of Queen Creek, AZ; her sister, Jennifer (Marion) Ertmer of Wake Forest, NC; and her nine nieces and nephews: Charles Bailey of Ankeny, IA, Amy (Shawn) Grant of Gilbert, AZ, Jason (Jennifer) Bailey and Eric (Amber) Bailey of Gilbert, AZ, Kristin Bailey of Manhattan Beach, CA, Brad (Holly) Ertmer of Knoxville, TN, Wendy (Nathan) Doty of Libertyville, IL, Kevin (Cassie) Ertmer of Newton, MA, and Nick (Katie) Ertmer of Durham, NC. Also surviving are her much loved and doted upon great nieces and nephews: Jackson, Quincy, Ethan, Noah, Sam, Brock, Benjamin, Caroline, Lucy, Emmi, Henrietta and Maisie; and it was this precious group to whom she was referring when, on the day before she passed away, she was asked what in this world made her the happiest. Her answer: the twelve little ones!
Kim loved reading, journaling, listening to music, and her trips to Jackpot Junction. She was an avid, second-to-none Scrabble player! She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and her passing leaves a void in the lives of all those who loved her. Memories of her kind, gentle, caring, and compassionate nature, her loyalty, her sense of humor and her smile, will live on forever in all who were blessed to be part of her circle. She is now an angel watching over all of us, safely in the hands of God, our Eternal Father.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to everyone who touched Kim's life with loving kindness over the years: her devoted friends, co-workers, health care professionals, and especially the kind and caring staff of the Pride Group of Northwest Iowa. May God Bless each of you in His own very special way.
In lieu of flowers, and at Kim's request, memorials may be given in her name to either , the , or The Pride Group of Le Mars, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 20, 2020