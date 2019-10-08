Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
Kimberly Kaye Sprague


1958 - 2019
Kimberly Kaye Sprague Obituary
Kimberly Kaye Sprague

Des Moines -

Kimberly Sprague, 61, passed away October 3, 2019, at Parkridge Nursing Center in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 1, 1958, to Ralph and JoAnn Gardner.

Kimberly worked at Pizza Hut where she met her future husband, Kenneth Sprague, Jr. She loved her family most of all, but also enjoyed crafting, making beads, playing cards, reading, and baking.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Kenny; daughter, Jolene Purdy; granddaughters, Samarra and Brooklinn; her mother, JoAnn, and 10 siblings. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph and her son, Kirby.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5-8 p.m.

The family would like to thank the Parkridge Staff along with the Hospice Care staff for their care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Kimberly.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 8, 2019
