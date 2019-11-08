|
Kimberly Sue Bowers
Earlham - Kimberly Sue Bowers, 59 of Earlham passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, November 15th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham. Floral and plant memorials may be sent to Johnson Family Funeral Home, 140 NW 2nd St., Earlham, IA 50072. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kimberly Bowers Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, Joseph of Earlham; son, Joseph of Earlham; daughter Amanda (Phil) Renze of Omaha; grandsons, Drew and Jarett; siblings: Debbie Caikoski, Terry Bauman, Randy Bauman and Scott Bauman.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019