Kirby Griffin
Urbandale - Kirby Ray Griffin, 57, passed away March 24, 2020.
Kirby is survived by his wife, Mary; his mother, Patricia Griffin; two daughters, Ashley Griffin (Kenny) and J'ana' Gaskill (Michael); and four adored grandchildren who he loved making "Papa Waffles" for, Nolan, Nathan, William and Dasha. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Griffin.
A message from Kirby: I died and if you knew me, you know where the party will be.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for online condolences.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020