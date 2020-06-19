Kirby Ray Griffin
Kirby Ray Griffin

Kirby Ray Griffin, 57, passed away March 24, 2020.

Kirby is survived by his wife, Mary; his mother, Patricia Griffin; two daughters, Ashley Griffin (Kenny) and J'ana' Gaskill (Michael); and four adored grandchildren who he loved making "Papa Waffles" for, Nolan, Nathan, William and Dasha. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Griffin.

A message from Kirby: I died and if you knew me, you know where the party will be.

A celebration of his life will begin at Noon on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Stormy's, 6923 Douglas Avenue, Urbandale, IA. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for online condolences.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Stormy's
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
