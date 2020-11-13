Kirk Graves



San Antonio - Kirk Charles Graves passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a brief illness in San Antonio, Texas.



He was born on July 2, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Donald Holmes and June (White) Graves. His youth was spent in Winterset, Iowa, and he graduated from Winterset High School in 1964 as a three-sport letterman in football, wrestling, and golf. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated in 1968 with a B.A. in Journalism.



In college, Kirk met the love of his life and future wife, Kendra Goecke. On July 5, 1969, they married in Marshalltown, Iowa, and had two children, Kelly Holmes and Jamie Lynn. Kirk and Kendra lived and traveled extensively and, in retirement, split time between their homes in San Antonio, Texas, and Woodbury, Minnesota.



After college, Kirk joined 3M as a sales representative based in San Antonio, Texas, for the Construction & Home Improvement Markets Division, Consumer Products Group. Kirk retired in 2005 after 37 years of service as Vice President of the same division where he began his career.



An avid golfer, Kirk enjoyed time spent on a golf course with his many friends. Above all, he cherished his family and enjoyed many holidays with his children and grandchildren.



Kirk is preceded in death by his parents, Don and June Graves, and his son, Kelly.



Left to mourn his loss are his wife, Kendra; his daughter, Jamie (Brian) Thomas; his grandchildren, Alexa Graves, Ella, Leah and Sophia Thomas; his sister, Penny (Paul) Moehn; his niece, Candace (John) Mailand and their son, Michael; his nephew, Todd Tiernan; his life-long friends, Torben and Karen Svendsen and Ken and Ruth Felty as well as many other close friends.



It is said that people who live a life of purpose make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Kirk touched many lives. He was a man of great integrity and love. He will be dearly missed.









