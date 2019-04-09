Services
Assumption Church
1904 Sycamore St
Granger, IA 50109
(515) 999-2239
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles-Westover Chapel
Des Moines, IA
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Granger, IA
Kirk M. Manning Obituary
Kirk M. Manning

Des Moines - Kirk Matthew Manning, 55, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Assumption Catholic Church in Granger. Cremation will follow services.

Kirk was born January 30, 1964, in Des Moines, IA. He graduated from Dowling High School in 1982. Kirk worked for Manning-Seivert for the majority of his plumbing career and most recently was employed by Waldinger Corporation. He enjoyed golf, gardening, and was an avid sports fan.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Loan Manning; two sons, Paul Manning (Jami) of Madrid and Andrew Manning of Granger; four grandchildren, Brooklyn, Paisley, Dominic and Jordy; his father, Paul James 'Butch' Manning (Judy) of Urbandale, IA, brother, Kent Manning (Rita) of Overland Park, KS, and sister, Kari Manning (Steve) of Urbandale, IA. He was preceded in death by Mother, Deanna Lee More Manning.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10th from 5-7 at Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019
