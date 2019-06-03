|
Kitty (Breese) Wheate
Carlisle - Kitty (Breese) Wheate, age 68, passed away May 30, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Kitty was born December 18, 1950 in Runnells, Iowa to James Wallace and Frances Nadine (Meador) Breese. She graduated from S.E. Polk in 1969. Kitty relocated to Florida in 1978 to escape Iowa winters. While in Florida, she worked for Hillandale Farms.
Kitty is survived by her mother, Nadine Losee; sons, Mike Young, Jr. and Eric Rokicki; granddaughters, Kelsi Rokicki and Cheyenne Froman; brothers, Steve (Irene Malenda) Breese, A.J. (Debbie) Breese, George (Tracy) Losee; sisters, Jody Losee and Becky Losee; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; father, James Breese; step-father, Jack Losee; and her brothers, James, Michael and Patrick.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Kitty.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 3, 2019