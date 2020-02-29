|
|
Koko Kawaguchi
Des Moines - Koko Kawaguchi was born Yoshiye Shimizu, April 24, 1917, on Bacon Island, California. She passed on peacefully in her home on February 27, 2020, surrounded by her family of loving friends and gentle caregivers.
For close to 103 years, Koko lived an inspirational life filled with delight and independence. Koko will live on in the hearts of those privileged to witness her spirit.
During WWII, Koko married Harry Kawaguchi, a US Army WWI vet, and moved to Des Moines, which was Koko's home after the war. Koko was widowed in 1966, when her daughter was seventeen years old.
Extensive travels deepened Koko's love of people around the world. Koko worked into her nineties as a freelance floral designer. She gave many lectures through the years to educate people about the internment camps. She was the kind of woman who attracted many fascinating people.
A celebration of Koko's life will be held at the First Unitarian Church of Des Moines located at 1800 Bell Ave. in Des Moines, Iowa 50315 on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at 11 AM.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020