Kolton Eivins
Winterset - Kolton Eivins, 16, died Friday, February 21, 2020, in Adair County from injuries of a car accident. Celebration of Life Services will be 2 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Kolton's home (2558 Bittersweet Avenue, Winterset, Iowa, 50273). Burial will be at the Wight Cemetery north of Macksburg. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Jackson Building in Winterset. Family will be present during this time.
Kolton Alan Eivins, son of Rachel (Berry) and David Eivins, and brother of Kayle Eivins was born September 7, 2003, in Des Moines, Iowa. Kolton was a sophomore at Winterset High School. He was very active in the Winterset FFA, Madison County Youth Beef Team, Des Moines Clay Crushers, Amateur Trap Shooters Association, National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA), National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA), and USA Shooting.
He is survived by his parents Rachel and David Eivins; sister Kayle; maternal grandmother, Ellie Berry and Robert Morse; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Lillian Eivins; aunts and uncles, Becci Berry and the late Darrell Smith, their children Ashton and Lane Smith; Bob Berry and wife Melissa, and their children Roger, David, and Charlie; Sue and husband Dave Brakhane, and their children Matthew, Nicholas, and Lily; Jan and husband Kevin Regan, and their children Jack and Sophie.
He was proceeded in death by maternal grandfather, Roger Berry; maternal great-grandparents, Catherine and Roger Berry; Lester Stonehocker; paternal great-grandparents, Florence and Jack Thomas; Ruth and Floyd Eivins.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020