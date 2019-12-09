|
|
Kristen Tell
Clive - Kristen E. Tell, 66, of Clive, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Unity Point - Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Dayton. Pastor Kay. Christie will officiate. Burial will be in the Dayton Cemetery. Visitation will be at Thursday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Carson ~ Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton. For online obituaries & condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019