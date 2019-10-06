|
|
Kristi Jean White
Des Moines, Iowa - Kristi White, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter of Weldon and Barbara Gourd on March 8, 1953. Kristi retired from MEPS after 36 years. She loved jewelry, volunteering and time spent with family.
She is survived by her husband, Monty White; sons, Kevin (Katie) White and Daniel White; grandsons, Daniel White, Jr., and Parker White; brother, Greg (Grimilda) Gourd; and sister, Allison (Jim) Welty.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9th also at the funeral home followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019