Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristi White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristi Jean White


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristi Jean White Obituary
Kristi Jean White

Des Moines, Iowa - Kristi White, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born the daughter of Weldon and Barbara Gourd on March 8, 1953. Kristi retired from MEPS after 36 years. She loved jewelry, volunteering and time spent with family.

She is survived by her husband, Monty White; sons, Kevin (Katie) White and Daniel White; grandsons, Daniel White, Jr., and Parker White; brother, Greg (Grimilda) Gourd; and sister, Allison (Jim) Welty.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9th also at the funeral home followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now