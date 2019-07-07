|
Kristi Lynn Bainter
Des Moines - Kristi L. Bainter, 70, passed away June 29, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1948, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Kristi retired from Heartland Area Education Agency after 40 years of service.
Kristi is survived by her daughter, Tracy Bainter. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luva Parker-Anderson; father, Ralph Anderson; stepmother, Golda Anderson; and her siblings, George Anderson, Dick Anderson, and Mary Chambers.
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Kristi.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019