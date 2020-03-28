|
Kristine "Kris" Erickson
Des Moines - Kristine "Kris" (Harlow) Erickson, 71, passed away March 27, 2020 at home.
Kris was born on March 4, 1949 to Fred and Ilo Harlow. She graduated from Valley High School and Simpson College. She began as a member of the Iowa Air National Guard in 1973. She retired as a fulltime member of the Guard in 2002. During her service she met the love of her life, Robert "Bud" Erickson. They were united in marriage in 1976 at the First Methodist Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Kris enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bud on his Masonic endeavors. She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star of Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Bud; step-daughter, Renee Schiller; nephew, Thomas (Lisa) Harlow; niece, Kerry (Chris) Colwell; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Dan) Mathews; and many extended family and friends.
Kris was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Roger "Kent" Harlow.
A public visitation will be held on March 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. A private service to follow. Kris will be laid to rest with military honors at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Kris.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020