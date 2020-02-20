Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Kristopher Lee Kiger

Kristopher Lee Kiger Obituary
Kristopher Lee Kiger

Ankeny - Kristopher Kiger, 25, passed away February 18 in Ankeny, IA.

Kristopher Lee Kiger was born October 11, 1994, in Des Moines, IA. He grew up in West Des Moines and attended West Des Moines Community Schools. From a young age, Kristopher was funny, smart and creative -- developing a love of reading and writing early on that he maintained throughout his life. He was a lifelong lover of animals, and as a teenager he played hockey, finding joy and a place to thrive in the game.

Kristopher is loved immensely by his family, and they will cherish the time they got with him. Their love is with him today and will be always.

Those grateful to have shared his life include his parents, Brandy Kline and Kris D. Kiger; stepfather Brad Kline; grandparents William and Patricia Patrick, Rebecca Buch and Dennis Kiger; aunts/uncles Brenda and Curtis Scheetz and Melissa Kiger-Bell (Tim Bell); great grandmothers Shirley Deeth and Bev O'Brien; many more extended family and friends.

The family has chosen to mourn privately and requests your prayers at this time.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
