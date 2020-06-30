Kurt Johnson
Altoona - Kurt Johnson of Altoona passed away on June 26, 2020 at age 51 after a 2 year battle with cholangiocarcinoma.
Kurt William Johnson was born on September 11, 1968 to John A. and Lynette (Troxel) Johnson. He grew up in Maxwell, Iowa and graduated from Collins-Maxwell High School in 1986. He was united in marriage to Sally Jean Byers on June 9, 1990.
Kurt worked in the lumber and building materials business for almost 30 years, most recently at Leachman Lumber in Des Moines. He enjoyed traveling, watching all sports, grilling steaks, woodworking, and bicycling.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Sally; children, Brian and Danielle; father, John; brother, Matthew (Deborah); uncles, Robert and Dale (Julie Nail); aunt, Kathy Williams; in-laws, Verne and Arlene Byers and Richard and Robin Byers; several cousins and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lynette; his grandparents; and his dog, Pippin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family which will then go towards a cause close to Kurt's heart.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com