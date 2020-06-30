1/1
Kurt Johnson
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt Johnson

Altoona - Kurt Johnson of Altoona passed away on June 26, 2020 at age 51 after a 2 year battle with cholangiocarcinoma.

Kurt William Johnson was born on September 11, 1968 to John A. and Lynette (Troxel) Johnson. He grew up in Maxwell, Iowa and graduated from Collins-Maxwell High School in 1986. He was united in marriage to Sally Jean Byers on June 9, 1990.

Kurt worked in the lumber and building materials business for almost 30 years, most recently at Leachman Lumber in Des Moines. He enjoyed traveling, watching all sports, grilling steaks, woodworking, and bicycling.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Sally; children, Brian and Danielle; father, John; brother, Matthew (Deborah); uncles, Robert and Dale (Julie Nail); aunt, Kathy Williams; in-laws, Verne and Arlene Byers and Richard and Robin Byers; several cousins and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lynette; his grandparents; and his dog, Pippin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family which will then go towards a cause close to Kurt's heart.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved