Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bevington City Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Keiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Keiler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle Keiler Obituary
Kyle Keiler

Bevington - Kyle Richard Kieler, age 31, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019.

While Kyle was known to have a stubborn streak, he would do anything for those he loved. Kyle loved his family and friends more than anything, and they will miss him dearly.

Survivors include his parents, Rick and Kathy (Bussanmas) Kieler; his sister Ashlee Kieler (Grady Martin); niece, Gavi and grandparents Jerry and Alice Bussanmas

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bevington City Hall. Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). A full obituary and on-line condolences at www.olearyfunerals.com
Published in Des Moines Register from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now