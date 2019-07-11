|
Kyle Kieler
Bevington - Kyle Richard Kieler, age 31, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019.
While Kyle was known to have a stubborn streak, he would do anything for those he loved. Kyle loved his family and friends more than anything, and they will miss him dearly.
Survivors include his parents, Rick and Kathy (Bussanmas) Kieler; his sister Ashlee Kieler (Grady Martin); niece, Gavi and grandparents Jerry and Alice Bussanmas
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bevington City Hall. Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). A full obituary and on-line condolences at www.olearyfunerals.com
Published in Des Moines Register from July 11 to July 12, 2019