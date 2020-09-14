Kyle Stanley
Redfield - Kyle David Stanley, 65 of Redfield passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held from 2-4 P.M. on Saturday, September 19th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory - Dexter Chapel. Graveside memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. on Sunday, September 20th at the Dexter City Cemetery. The family kindly asks that facemasks be worn during the visitation at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kyle Stanley Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
.
Kyle was born on February 16, 1955 to Kay (Stiles) and Gerald Stanley in Dexter, Iowa. He grew up in Dexter and attended Dexfield Schools. He graduated from Dexfield High School with the Class of 1973 and the best curve ball in Dallas County. Following graduation he worked briefly at Armstrong Tire before working for 40 years at Simon Tire in Des Moines. He enjoyed being outside especially mushroom hunting, fishing and woodworking. Kyle was a lifelong Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved westerns especially: Gunsmoke, Louis L'Amour books and Walker Texas Ranger. Kyle was proud to call Dexter and Redfield home for his whole life. Most of all, he treasured time he was able to spend with his family and friends and the "occasional" Budweiser.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Stanley; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
He leaves behind his longtime companion, Tammy Snyder of Redfield; mother, Kay Stanley of Dexter; daughters: Jess (Rob) Jones of Menlo and their children: Gentry, Ryan, Mason and Jaymie Jones; Celena Stanley of Dexter and her children: Gillian Stanley, Josie and Natalie Bittner; Jen (Dennis) Clemetson of Dexter and their son, Wyatt Clemetson; Tina Stanley of Dexter and her children: Cael and Drew Carl, and Macie Kay Vanlandingham; Kasi (Bo) Hatfield of Earlham and their children: Teagan, River and Archer Hatfield; Kyle Snyder of Grimes; and his four-legged child, Tator Tot; siblings: Rod (Debbie) Stanley of Panora, Bruce (Arlene) Stanley of Redfield and Jerri (Chris) Adkins of Bear Creek; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that will miss him dearly.