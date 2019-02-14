|
Kylee Amanda Guyer
Altoona - Kylee Amanda Guyer, 23, passed away on February 9, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. She was born in Cedar Rapids on a blistering hot July 13, 1995 day to Steve and Rhonda (Fenton) Guyer.
Kylee lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed many sports, from basketball to track to cheerleading. But her passion was soccer. Kylee also enjoyed snow skiing and jet skiing. Another of her passions was animals - it was a driving motivation for her aspirations to be a veterinarian. She loved her dogs; Sadler, Callie, Sadie and her baby Roscoe.
Kylee is survived by her parents; Steve and Rhonda Guyer; grandparents; Rodney and Doris Guyer of Clermont, IA and Irene Fenton of Texas. Sister; Nicole (AJ) Smith of Agency, IA, brothers; Chad Hengstenberg of Bladensburg, IA, Josh (Julie) Hengstenberg of Malvern, IA and Skyler Guyer of Altoona, IA, nieces and nephews; Cheyanne (Jonathan) Teigh, Riley, Andy, Passion, Chase, aunts and uncles; Dave (Karen Hosert) Guyer of Dyersville, IA, Jordan (Patti) Guyer of Cresco, IA, Monte (Mary) Guyer of Clermont, IA, Darrell (Terri) Fenton of Red Oak, IA, Craig (Barb) Fenton of Burlington, IA, Laura (Ray) Medlock of Lenexa, KS, along with numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her aunt, Becky Guyer, grandfather, James Fenton and grandparents Juanita (Ellis) Hanna.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 1:00 - 7:00 pm. There will be a service during that time at 2:00 pm. Visitation will continue following the service until 7:00 pm. There will be an additional visitation on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm. All services will take place at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the ARL of Iowa, in Kylee's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 14, 2019