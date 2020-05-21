Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyleen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyleen Jones


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyleen Jones Obituary
Kyleen Jones

West Des Moines - Kyleen Elizabethann Jones passed away in West Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Des Moines February 7, 1996. Her birth parents were William Moran and Amber Lehua Hano Hano. Kyleen's given name was Adrieanna Nicell-Lehualani Hano.

At age 16 months, Kyleen (who later preferred to be called Kylee or Kye) was assigned to Jim and Marla Jones as a foster child. The Jones family lovingly adopted her when she was 3 years old. She graduated from Valley High School and was part of RAGBRAI bicycling "DREAMTEAM" for 3 years. In 2017 she married Stephen Gordon of Indianapolis, Indiana where they made their home.

Kylee was preceded in death by, grandparents, John and Dorothy Kryzsko, and Ralph and Helen Jones. She is survived by husband, Stephen Philip Gordon; her birth parents; William Moran and Amber Hano; father and mother, Jim and Marla Jones; brothers Riley (Raina Bassett) Jones and Alex Uline; seven half brothers and sisters, including: Callie and Cadie Van Langen, and Kaci Bradish.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at New Hope Assembly of God Church. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed.

In lieu of flowers,donations may be directed to: Teen Challenge Kansas City Girls Academy, His Mansion Ministries or House of Jewels.

Please visit www.Ilescares.com for online condolences and additional obituary and service information. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -