Kyleen Jones
West Des Moines - Kyleen Elizabethann Jones passed away in West Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Des Moines February 7, 1996. Her birth parents were William Moran and Amber Lehua Hano Hano. Kyleen's given name was Adrieanna Nicell-Lehualani Hano.
At age 16 months, Kyleen (who later preferred to be called Kylee or Kye) was assigned to Jim and Marla Jones as a foster child. The Jones family lovingly adopted her when she was 3 years old. She graduated from Valley High School and was part of RAGBRAI bicycling "DREAMTEAM" for 3 years. In 2017 she married Stephen Gordon of Indianapolis, Indiana where they made their home.
Kylee was preceded in death by, grandparents, John and Dorothy Kryzsko, and Ralph and Helen Jones. She is survived by husband, Stephen Philip Gordon; her birth parents; William Moran and Amber Hano; father and mother, Jim and Marla Jones; brothers Riley (Raina Bassett) Jones and Alex Uline; seven half brothers and sisters, including: Callie and Cadie Van Langen, and Kaci Bradish.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at New Hope Assembly of God Church. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed.
In lieu of flowers,donations may be directed to: Teen Challenge Kansas City Girls Academy, His Mansion Ministries or House of Jewels.
