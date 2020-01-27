|
|
Kyra Hooker
Urbandale - Kyra Hooker, 97, Urbandale, Iowa, died at her residence on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Kyra was born February 22, 1922 in Vlov, Ukraine, to Constantine and Iliana Posadshidi.
Kyra's life in Vlov was idyllic until the beginning of World War II in Europe. She was separated from her parents and sent to a work camp in Grobschonau, Germany. After three years she escaped, with two friends, from the camp as the war was turning on Germany. There were many harrowing and dangerous times for her, however, the fact she knew five languages made her invaluable to her captors. Kyra never found her father but was reunited with her mother with the help of the Red Cross.
Kyra was trained by the Red Cross to be a laboratory technician and that led to her being sponsored into the United States by the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, MN, where she lived and worked until coming to Des Moines when she married Dean Hooker. She worked at Broadlawns Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, Pioneer Hi-Bred and Wildwood Lodge until she retired at age 76.
She loved her family, golf, any kind of card game, her birthday club ladies, her adopted family from Little Falls as well as many other friends.
Survivors include children Mary Ellen (Scott) Stearns, Joseph (Mary Ann) Hooker, and Constance Lynn, grandchildren, Frank Lynn, Timothy (Kelly) Lynn, Jonathan Hooker, Scott Lynn and Katherine Stearns, and great grandchildren, Timothy, Annabelle, Michael and Carmen. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dean Wolber Hooker, in 1997.
Funeral services will be 11 am, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at DSM First Assembly of God Church, 2725 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50310. The family will greet friends at the church from 10 am till service time, with a lunch to follow.
Memorials may be directed to the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020