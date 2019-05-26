|
L. Ray Chamberlin
Des Moines - L. Ray Chamberlin passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday May 28, 2019, at Valley United Methodist Church, West Des Moines. The family will receive friends prior to service beginning at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Glendale Masonic Cemetery.
Ray was born in Vail, Iowa, on June 5, 1926. He enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the South Pacific during World War II. Upon graduating from Drake University he was employed by Iowa Power and Light, and Central Life Assurance Company. He and his wife of 70 years, Annabelle, were longtime residents of Windsor Heights.
He was active in the Masonic Fraternity, a Past Master and a 69 year member of Waveland Park Lodge, as well as a Grand Master of Masons for Iowa in 1989. He was an honorary 33rd Degree Mason, a member of Scottish and York Rite bodies, Za-Ga-Zig Shrine, and D.M. High Twelve Club. He was Past Patron of Des Moines Chapter Order of Eastern Star # 89.
Ray loved spending time with his family whether it was camping, working outdoors, or motor-homing across the U.S. He also enjoyed woodworking, antiques, painting, writing poetry, researching genealogy, and wintering in Texas with Annabelle. He relaxed by bicycling and rode on 8 RAGRAI's.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Annabelle; daughters, Susan (Bob) Williams of Rockford, IL, Jane Hartman of West Des Moines, IA, Cindy Chamberlin of Grimes, IA; grandsons, Steven (Karen) Williams, and J.D. Williams of Charlotte, NC; and his great grandson, Evan Williams.
Preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Goldie Chamberlin and sister Betty Bartlett and son-in-law Bill Hartman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Scottish Rite Park and Dr. Eric Holm for their loving care.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Iowa Masonic Library and Museum Foundation, Valley United Methodist Church, or the "Miller Fund" at Scottish Rite Park. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019