Lacey (Root) Grey, formerly Roe
Waukee - Lacey Carolyn (Root) Grey (formerly Roe) of Waukee, IA, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Des Moines, IA following a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS, following a private burial service. Visitation in Des Moines will be held TODAY from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Iles Dunn's Chapel.
Lacey is survived by three children, Jacob, Douglas and Allison Roe of Waukee, IA; brothers, Philip Root of Overland Park, KS, Thomas Root of Waukee, IA and Yukihiro Mizutani of New York, NY; and her nephews, Jason and Ben Roe.
Additional information may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.