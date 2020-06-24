Lacey Grey Formerly (Root) Roe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lacey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lacey (Root) Grey, formerly Roe

Waukee - Lacey Carolyn (Root) Grey (formerly Roe) of Waukee, IA, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Des Moines, IA following a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS, following a private burial service. Visitation in Des Moines will be held TODAY from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Iles Dunn's Chapel.

Lacey is survived by three children, Jacob, Douglas and Allison Roe of Waukee, IA; brothers, Philip Root of Overland Park, KS, Thomas Root of Waukee, IA and Yukihiro Mizutani of New York, NY; and her nephews, Jason and Ben Roe.

Additional information may be found at www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Iles Dunn's Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved