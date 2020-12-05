Landon "Lanny" White
Des Moines - Landon "Lanny" White moved home on December 2, 2020 after battling cancer for five years.
Lanny was born and raised on Des Moines East Side, graduating from East in 1961. He received a B.A. degree from Drake University in 1969 and a M.A. (Psychology) degree in 1975.
In the mid-1960s he and his best friend moved to New City where they worked at the World's Fair. After he returned, he worked in hospitals, did social work, vocational rehabilitation counseling and as a Psychologist. In the late 1980s he switched professions to Information Technology and worked as Computer Support for Norwest Card Services and the Wells Fargo Card Services after the two banks merged. He retired from Wells Fargo in 2013 after 21 years' service.
Lanny's parents, Earl and Nellie White, and sister, Linda Towers, preceded him in death. He looks forward to meeting them again.
Lanny enjoyed history, reading, good stories whether as novels or movies, and traveling.
In July 1988 he married his soul mate, Jan Olson, and spent thirty two years as a honeymoon. Lanny and Jan visited almost all fifty states and went to baseball and football games in Minneapolis, Kansas City, and Chicago. They attended the Chicago Blues Festival quite often.
Lanny enjoyed Wildlife photography and traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Paris, Africa, and Alaska along with crisscrossing the United States.
Please make donations to Staves United Methodist Church.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Des Moines.
Special thanks to Dr. Heddinger, Aaron, Dino, Kaylee, Mercedes and Unity Point Hospice for their care of Landon.
