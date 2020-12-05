1/1
Landon "Lanny" White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Landon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Landon "Lanny" White

Des Moines - Landon "Lanny" White moved home on December 2, 2020 after battling cancer for five years.

Lanny was born and raised on Des Moines East Side, graduating from East in 1961. He received a B.A. degree from Drake University in 1969 and a M.A. (Psychology) degree in 1975.

In the mid-1960s he and his best friend moved to New City where they worked at the World's Fair. After he returned, he worked in hospitals, did social work, vocational rehabilitation counseling and as a Psychologist. In the late 1980s he switched professions to Information Technology and worked as Computer Support for Norwest Card Services and the Wells Fargo Card Services after the two banks merged. He retired from Wells Fargo in 2013 after 21 years' service.

Lanny's parents, Earl and Nellie White, and sister, Linda Towers, preceded him in death. He looks forward to meeting them again.

Lanny enjoyed history, reading, good stories whether as novels or movies, and traveling.

In July 1988 he married his soul mate, Jan Olson, and spent thirty two years as a honeymoon. Lanny and Jan visited almost all fifty states and went to baseball and football games in Minneapolis, Kansas City, and Chicago. They attended the Chicago Blues Festival quite often.

Lanny enjoyed Wildlife photography and traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Paris, Africa, and Alaska along with crisscrossing the United States.

Please make donations to Staves United Methodist Church.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Des Moines.

Special thanks to Dr. Heddinger, Aaron, Dino, Kaylee, Mercedes and Unity Point Hospice for their care of Landon.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved