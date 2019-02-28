Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lantz McKeehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lantz "Mack" McKeehan


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lantz "Mack" McKeehan Obituary
Lantz "Mack" McKeehan

Des Moines - Lantz "Mack" McKeehan, passed away February 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Deanna McKeehan; his son, Jacob (Katie) Prime and a grandson, Konner Prime. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard and his parents.

Lantz was a retired mechanic from his own business, Britech Engineering.

A celebration of Mack's life will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now