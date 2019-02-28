|
Lantz "Mack" McKeehan
Des Moines - Lantz "Mack" McKeehan, passed away February 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Deanna McKeehan; his son, Jacob (Katie) Prime and a grandson, Konner Prime. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard and his parents.
Lantz was a retired mechanic from his own business, Britech Engineering.
A celebration of Mack's life will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019